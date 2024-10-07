Campaign Image

Supplies 4 Volunteer Trip to Helene

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by Edward Deaile

Campaign funds will be received by Leta Lestrange

Supplies 4 Volunteer Trip to Helene

Hi! 

Leta is putting together her list of supplies for victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. She is a registered nurse, and they are needed down there. She needs resources for everything from bandages to tampons. There are many elderly who are dealing with pressure wounds because their caregivers can't get through. 

If you can give anything, please help Leta get supplies to take with her. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 195.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope this helps recoup some of your expenses. Amazing that you went down there to help with the relief efforts!

Anna Ts
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Ted Thorson
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Good luck! You’re amazing for doing this!

James Murray
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Love, “Miss Handle”

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thanks for doing this Leta. Good luck.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Good luck and God bless you Leticia.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Good luck Leta - thank you for doing this!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Update #3

October 9th, 2024

Just got here! 

Update Update #3 Image
Update #2

October 7th, 2024

This is not a partisan issue!

People need help, and they've called for nurses who can ride horses. I'm headed out to help. 

I've received a list of supplies to bring via X, and I'm hoping for help with those expenses. 

Update Update #2 Image
Getting ready

October 7th, 2024

Me: Why do you hoard medical supplies?

Also me: You might need them someday. 

Today is someday.

Update Getting ready Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo