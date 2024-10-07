Supplies 4 Volunteer Trip to Helene

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Leta Lestrange
Hi!
Leta is putting together her list of supplies for victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. She is a registered nurse, and they are needed down there. She needs resources for everything from bandages to tampons. There are many elderly who are dealing with pressure wounds because their caregivers can't get through.
If you can give anything, please help Leta get supplies to take with her.
Hope this helps recoup some of your expenses. Amazing that you went down there to help with the relief efforts!
Good luck! You’re amazing for doing this!
Love, “Miss Handle”
Thanks for doing this Leta. Good luck.
Good luck and God bless you Leticia.
Good luck Leta - thank you for doing this!
October 9th, 2024
Just got here!
October 7th, 2024
This is not a partisan issue!
People need help, and they've called for nurses who can ride horses. I'm headed out to help.
I've received a list of supplies to bring via X, and I'm hoping for help with those expenses.
October 7th, 2024
Me: Why do you hoard medical supplies?
Also me: You might need them someday.
Today is someday.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.