The Wild Whites of Texas

As our wedding approaches, we have been asked about a gift registry. There are no material items that we need at the moment, but feel free to bring anything you would like to, if you wish. We graciously ask for some extra funds to help prepare for the next chapter of our lives (and maybe have a little getaway). We have set up this page for anybody who would like to contribute. It is completely optional, and we can't wait to share our special day with you all!

Brandon and Courtney