brazil mission funds!!

Goal:
USD $3,600
Raised:
USD $2,400
Campaign funds will be received by Renee Hill
Hello! I’m Taegan Hill, I’m currently working on fundraising for a mission trip to Brazil! I had the blessed opportunity to go to Brazil last year and that was made possible by my dear friends and family! This year I am planning on fully fundraising again to make this mission trip possible!
Praying for you!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.