Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $125
Campaign funds will be received by Lydia Shelden
My school is sending a few if us on a mission trip to Poland over our spring break in March and I need your help to go!!
I will need at least $3000 total to go but i need $500 as a down payment by the end of November!
So excited for you! 🙏
So exciting!!! Praying for you!
