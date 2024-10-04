Campaign Image

Mission trip to Poland

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Lydia Shelden

Campaign funds will be received by Lydia Shelden

Mission trip to Poland

My school is sending a few if us on a mission trip to Poland over our spring break in March and I need your help to go!!

I will need at least $3000 total to go but i need $500 as a down payment by the end of November! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Tara
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

So excited for you! 🙏

Sierra Phillips
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

So exciting!!! Praying for you!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo