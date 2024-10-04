Campaign Image

Support my missions trip

Goal:

 AUD $3,500

Raised:

 AUD $431

Campaign created by Kade Legros

Help me raise funds to go to American Samoa to visit schools, churches and orphanages to give much needed supplies and resources. These items will help support the local children and families. This experience will also help me learn about the Samoan people and their traditions. I think it will be a life changing opportunity for me to impact the lives of the Samoan people. 

Recent Donations
Recycling
$ 25.00 AUD
1 month ago

Containers
$ 49.00 AUD
2 months ago

Containers
$ 57.00 AUD
2 months ago

Marcos and Sammy
$ 105.00 AUD
3 months ago

God bless you on this adventure Kade! We will be praying for you!

Quak Family
$ 50.00 AUD
3 months ago

We are proud of you man!!! Keep living the life of faith!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 AUD
3 months ago

Good luck Kade.

Carissa Lowe
$ 50.00 AUD
3 months ago

Hope you have the most blessed time!

Ethan Lowe
$ 25.00 AUD
3 months ago

SN
$ 50.00 AUD
3 months ago

