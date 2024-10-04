Support my missions trip

Goal:
AUD $3,500
Raised:
AUD $431
Help me raise funds to go to American Samoa to visit schools, churches and orphanages to give much needed supplies and resources. These items will help support the local children and families. This experience will also help me learn about the Samoan people and their traditions. I think it will be a life changing opportunity for me to impact the lives of the Samoan people.
God bless you on this adventure Kade! We will be praying for you!
We are proud of you man!!! Keep living the life of faith!
Good luck Kade.
Hope you have the most blessed time!
