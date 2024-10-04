Campaign Image

Lawyer fee

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $1,625

Campaign created by Allen Dupaix

Campaign funds will be received by Allen Dupaix

Lawyer fee

As you may know Natalie and I have been separated for some time now. She finally came back after being away from the kids for just under a year and a half to be with her new lover. She's now all of a sudden claiming that I'm abusive to our kids so I'm Trying to raise the money I need to pay a lawyer fee to fight against her to get the protection order dismissed, for custody of children and divorce. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Jay and Dorothy
$ 125.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope this will help a little.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 140.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Lori Lopez
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

I hope this helps. Good luck my friend

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you Allen!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Christine Hone
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Kenny L
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo