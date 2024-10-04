Relief Efforts for WNC

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $5,051
Campaign funds will be received by Stone Darnell
We are working to help farms and families in Western North Carolina that have been hit by hurricane Helene.
We are focused on delivering supplies like; generators, fuel, and livestock feed, along with any priority needs a requested by our contacts at local distribution centers.
We are grateful for any donations to aid in the support efforts.
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
Lord, make them strong and resilient and ever headed towards salvation. Amen.
Thank you for helping!
Supporting from the UK. We see the great work that true patriots are doing.
Thank you for being a true American!
praying for all those affected by the devastation of hurricane Helene! God bless everyone!
Thank you for all that you are doing on behalf of us who can’t be there to help!!!! Please let me know how else I can help!!
Wish I was there to help
Thank you
Prayers for our American brothers and sisters. And God Bless the helpers.
May the Lord guide your hand and comfort you.
Thank you for helping.
Praying for you and your families.
Thanks for helping in the recovery.
