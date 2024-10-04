Campaign Image

Relief Efforts for WNC

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $5,051

Campaign created by Stone Darnell

Campaign funds will be received by Stone Darnell

Relief Efforts for WNC

We are working to help farms and families in Western North Carolina that have been hit by hurricane Helene. 

We are focused on delivering supplies like; generators, fuel, and livestock feed, along with any priority needs a requested by our contacts at local distribution centers. 

We are grateful for any donations to aid in the support efforts. 

Recent Donations
GiveSendGo Charities
$ 2500.00 USD
2 months ago

This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Lord, make them strong and resilient and ever headed towards salvation. Amen.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for helping!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Supporting from the UK. We see the great work that true patriots are doing.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for being a true American!

Ariana M
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

von cosmic
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Maggie Anderson
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Donna O
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

praying for all those affected by the devastation of hurricane Helene! God bless everyone!

Cameron Berlin
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for all that you are doing on behalf of us who can’t be there to help!!!! Please let me know how else I can help!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Wish I was there to help

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you

Branigan family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers for our American brothers and sisters. And God Bless the helpers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

May the Lord guide your hand and comfort you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for helping.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you and your families.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thanks for helping in the recovery.

