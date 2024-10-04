Better days are ahead Robin

Raised:
USD $3,650
Campaign funds will be received by Robin Depenbrock
As many of you know, Hurricane Helene has caused unprecedented devastation across Florida, and one of our own has been severely affected.
Every contribution, no matter the size, helps as Robin and her family work to rebuild their lives.
Thank you, everyone, for your generosity and support.
HC Team
Sending our thoughts and support during this incredibly difficult time. Hoping this helps in some small way as you begin to rebuild. We're all here for you.
Thinking about you Robin!
Robin, my thoughts are with you during this incredibly difficult time. You're not alone and I'm certain you'll emerge from this situation even stronger. I know there's better and brighter days ahead.
Thinking of you, Robin
Wishing you and your family the best of luck!!
Keeping you and your family in our thoughts as you deal with this awful disaster. We are grateful that you all (including your fur friends) are safe.
Keeping you, Matt and Zach in our prayers as you go through this difficult time. Just happy that you are all safe and together. Your strength is amazing and please don't hesitate to reach out for anything we can help you guys with.
As a lifelong Floridian I can only imagine what you and your family endured, as I had never seen devastation to that extent. I lived through Hurricane Elena and never saw the damage Helene caused. I wish I could replace all your belongings but know that the most important one was saved and that is you and your family.
