Campaign Image

Better days are ahead Robin

Raised:

 USD $3,650

Campaign created by Anju Pandey

Campaign funds will be received by Robin Depenbrock

Better days are ahead Robin

As many of you know, Hurricane Helene has caused unprecedented devastation across Florida, and one of our own has been severely affected. 

Every contribution, no matter the size, helps as Robin and her family work to rebuild their lives.  

Thank you, everyone, for your generosity and support.

HC Team


Recent Donations
Show:
Anju
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending our thoughts and support during this incredibly difficult time. Hoping this helps in some small way as you begin to rebuild. We're all here for you.

Communicating for America
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Thinking about you Robin!

Jyoti Sharp
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Scott Wood
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Jeff and Hilary
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Robin, my thoughts are with you during this incredibly difficult time. You're not alone and I'm certain you'll emerge from this situation even stronger. I know there's better and brighter days ahead.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Thinking of you, Robin

Michael LaPick
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Wishing you and your family the best of luck!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Keeping you and your family in our thoughts as you deal with this awful disaster. We are grateful that you all (including your fur friends) are safe.

Better days ahead Robin
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Keeping you, Matt and Zach in our prayers as you go through this difficult time. Just happy that you are all safe and together. Your strength is amazing and please don't hesitate to reach out for anything we can help you guys with.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

As a lifelong Floridian I can only imagine what you and your family endured, as I had never seen devastation to that extent. I lived through Hurricane Elena and never saw the damage Helene caused. I wish I could replace all your belongings but know that the most important one was saved and that is you and your family.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo