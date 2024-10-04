Epic Bible fund for kids

Raised:
USD $1,180
Campaign funds will be received by Cody Wicken
We are organizing a weekly fair every Wednesday in Homer and desire to gift graphic novel style Bibles to children. The Bible is known as the Epic Bible, which is an NLT version. If you would like to contribute to the Bible fund, it would be greatly appreciated.
God bless you Cody and God bless these kids
Great idea!!
So excited for this
Spiritual freedom is our liberty of being of service to others. Right on Cody.
God Bless The Galley and God Bless Cody!
What a wonderful idea! Praying this will be a blessing to those kiddos! Say hi to Simba for me (Raina’s aunty)
