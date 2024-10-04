Campaign Image

Epic Bible fund for kids

Raised:

 USD $1,180

Campaign created by Cody Wicken

Campaign funds will be received by Cody Wicken

Epic Bible fund for kids

We are organizing a weekly fair every Wednesday in Homer and desire to gift graphic novel style Bibles to children. The Bible is known as the Epic Bible, which is an NLT version. If you would like to contribute to the Bible fund, it would be greatly appreciated.

Recent Donations
Show:
Jill Goding
$ 30.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 130.00 USD
2 months ago

God bless you Cody and God bless these kids

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Jed
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Cayla Wicken
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Ellie
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Julie Wicken
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

Jenn Petkash
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Great idea!!

Virginia Grimes
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

So excited for this

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Spiritual freedom is our liberty of being of service to others. Right on Cody.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

God Bless The Galley and God Bless Cody!

Kelsey Saari
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

What a wonderful idea! Praying this will be a blessing to those kiddos! Say hi to Simba for me (Raina’s aunty)

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo