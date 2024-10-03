Campaign Image

Supporting the Dix Children

 USD $30,000

 USD $2,250

Campaign created by Brooke Brodersen

Supporting the Dix Children

This account has been set up for those seeking a way to show love and support of Jill’s children. After the sudden loss of their mother, these funds will help her children as they recover from such a devastating tragedy and figure out what the road ahead looks like. May we come together and show the same devotion and love that Jill would have done for us. Rest in peace, Jill. The world won’t be the same without you. 

Hilary and Mike Gilles
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Jill's loving way and bright light continues to shine in you 4 kids. We love you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Keep living and loving like Jill.

The Taub Family
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Gambino Markey Family
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Your family was so blessed to have you as a mom and our community was blessed to have you as a friend.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending Love to all !

Marcus Heins and Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Your mom will always be remembered. Lots of love and strength to you all!

Jude Youngs Family
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Jill you will never be forgotten and will always be loved!!

Samantha Washer
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Live like Jill!

Susan and John Garcia
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Our deepest sympathies on the loss of our dear friend and neighbor. Jill was a vibrant, loving, generous, kind hearted person. May she rest peacefully in God’s loving embrace.

