Supporting the Dix Children

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $2,250
This account has been set up for those seeking a way to show love and support of Jill’s children. After the sudden loss of their mother, these funds will help her children as they recover from such a devastating tragedy and figure out what the road ahead looks like. May we come together and show the same devotion and love that Jill would have done for us. Rest in peace, Jill. The world won’t be the same without you.
Jill's loving way and bright light continues to shine in you 4 kids. We love you.
Keep living and loving like Jill.
Your family was so blessed to have you as a mom and our community was blessed to have you as a friend.
Sending Love to all !
Your mom will always be remembered. Lots of love and strength to you all!
Jill you will never be forgotten and will always be loved!!
Live like Jill!
Our deepest sympathies on the loss of our dear friend and neighbor. Jill was a vibrant, loving, generous, kind hearted person. May she rest peacefully in God’s loving embrace.
