LUSON Kenya Medical Mission Trip 2025

Goal:
USD $3,800
Raised:
USD $1,810
Campaign funds will be received by Abigail Conrod
Hey y'all! I have an opportunity to go on the Liberty University School of Nursing medical mission trip to Nairobi, Kenya this Spring 2025 for class credit. I will get the chance to work at a children's home and at the attached hospital doing free clinics. I would love to have your support in making this happen if that's through prayer or financially. Thank you for all for your support!
So proud of Abby Conrod
🤙🤙
