Shelly Stallings and The Price of Freedom

Shelly Stallings is the mother of 2 adult children and the grandmother of two grandchildren. She spent 20+ years of her life as a welder/boilermaker. Shelly's grandmother was born in Nuremburg Germany and was placed in one of 's anti-gravity camps to be used as slave labor. After World War 2 ended, she sold her hair as payment to come to America. Shelly grew up hearing stories about her grandmothers imprisonment into slave labor and it would forever have a profound affect on Shelly and shape her views on the importance of protecting the freedoms in which all Americans are guaranteed under the United States Constitution. On January 6, 2021, Shelly was one of the thousands upon thousands of Americans who arrived at the United States Capital to peacefully protest a Presidential election which was riddled with integrity issues. As a mother and grandmother, she wanted to ensure her family was allotted the same freedoms as she had been given. Shelly did not know when she went to the capital on January 6, 2021, she would be subjected to physical attacks and would find herself in a position in which she would have have to defend her life.

On March 19, 2021, Shelly was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. In February 2022, she was indicted and and sentenced to 24 months in prison after spending 17 months on an ankle monitor. She self- surrendered on June 6, 2023, and for 12 months the DOJ-BOP refused to provide medical treatment related to her stage 2 Breast Cancer. She has been subjected to cruel and in human treatment and denied her civil rights. She is now faced with an unknown future and concerned about the repercussions of being denied life saving medical treatment for 12 months. Shelly is starting over and needs help rebuilding her life. She has paid a heavy price for freedom. Shelly still believes America is the greatest country in the world. Please help Shelly rebuild her life. God Bless.