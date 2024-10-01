Campaign Image

Disabled Senior Citizen lost car in Helene

Raised:

 USD $1,030

Campaign created by Rebecca Walsh

Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Walsh

Disabled Senior Citizen lost car in Helene

I live in a 55+ retirement mobile home community in St. Petersburg, FL. I lost my only means of transporation, my car. 

I have suffered so very much loss in my life. Please, I beg you, if you are planning to or wanting to donate to survivors and victims of Hurricane Helene, please donate to me.

I pray that God bblesses everyone affected by Helene 

GiveSendGo Charities
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19

Mark
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Russell Magness
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

