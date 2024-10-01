Disabled Senior Citizen lost car in Helene

Raised:
USD $1,030
Campaign funds will be received by Rebecca Walsh
I live in a 55+ retirement mobile home community in St. Petersburg, FL. I lost my only means of transporation, my car.
I have suffered so very much loss in my life. Please, I beg you, if you are planning to or wanting to donate to survivors and victims of Hurricane Helene, please donate to me.
I pray that God bblesses everyone affected by Helene
This Care & Relief Grant is provided by our Charity's Hurricane Relief Fund. We pray that you will continue to find Hope as you press through the difficulties caused by this disaster. May God bless you and continue to provide. Philippians 4:19
