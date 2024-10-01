Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $3,500
Campaign funds will be received by Anita Wolden
I'm in need of some help with my rent and bills because of the hurricane Helene.. I don't want me or my family to end up homeless as this has been a crazy stressful time in my life, I've been looking for a job for MONTHS and not even a call back and with what's going on I honestly don't know what I'm going to do or how long it will be until I can even get a job .. I hate asking for help but here I am.. Thank you in advance!!!
Happy Thanksgiving
Good luck to you and yours C&GO
Fiddy Mo! Hugsnshit!
Good luck. Hope you make your goal and have some left over for ammo
Wish I could send more.
Been there myself. Stay strong from one mama to another.
FREN!
Hang in there killer.
