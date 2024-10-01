Campaign Image

Rent

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $3,500

Campaign created by Anita Wolden

Campaign funds will be received by Anita Wolden

Rent

I'm in need of some help with my rent and bills because of the hurricane Helene.. I don't want me or my family to end up homeless as this has been a crazy stressful time in my life, I've been looking for a job for MONTHS and not even a call back and with what's going on I honestly don't know what I'm going to do or how long it will be until I can even get a job .. I hate asking for help but here I am.. Thank you in advance!!! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Happy Thanksgiving

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Rev
$ 235.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Good luck to you and yours C&GO

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

John John
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Fiddy Mo! Hugsnshit!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Good luck. Hope you make your goal and have some left over for ammo

Tommy
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Wish I could send more.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

ForgedMama
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Been there myself. Stay strong from one mama to another.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

FREN!

JustADrumr
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Hang in there killer.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo