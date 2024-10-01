Campaign Image
The Price family in Western NC

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $835

Campaign created by Mary Beth Faile

Campaign funds will be received by Mary Beth Faile

Family members of ours ( niece and nephew) have been devastated by the hurricane that hit western North Carolina. Roads are closed in  many parts of their area because of flooding and destruction. They have no power or cell service. Instead of mourning over their losses, they are serving the community in various ways and being a shining light to neighbors and strangers. . Will you please consider donating to this family during this time of need? Thank you sincerely!

Recent Donations
Show:
Rana Smith
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying!

Kim Darren
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Melinda Loose
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for everyone!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Carolyn Wojarowski
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for your sweet family during this difficult time!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Blessings from B&B Thomas. We are building in Vilas overlooking Valle Crucis so we will be high country neighbors next year.

Cindy Powell
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

May God's blessings and strength be real to you all!!

Joan Brunson Yarbrough
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Old friend of Terri Fowlkes, and Amber Faile, here. Praying for you .

Lutan
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
3 months ago

