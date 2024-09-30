Campaign Image

Savala Family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,200

Campaign created by Leann Savala

Campaign funds will be received by Leann Savala

Savala Family

Help us buy our 1st dream home. Only need $5000 more to close the deal and own this wonderful country home. Anything u can donate towards the goal is one step closure and is a blessing to us. Thank u

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

This is from Mandy and Joseph!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

We all pitched in to send u this blessing....everyone is so proud and happy at how far u guys have come and the obstacles u have managed to over come. U have earned this so go get it, baby!!!! Love u

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Jose wanted me to send u this. He says u better keep a room empty for him ...lol

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Enjoy!!

