Campaign Image

Help Support Eastland County Veterans

Raised:

 USD $1,375

Campaign created by VFW Post 4136

Campaign funds will be received by VFW Post 4136

Help Support Eastland County Veterans

VFW Post 4136 is a non-profit organization that helps local veterans in Eastland County and surrounding areas get the support and assistance they need. All funds raised help VFW Post 4136 serve Eastland County Veterans as well as our community as a whole. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 175.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 USD
1 month ago

Jae
$ 350.00 USD
1 month ago

Brent Mark
$ 45.00 USD
1 month ago

For t-shirt

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

ben
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Raffle ticket # 325-669-5777

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Best of Luck. I try to pick a campaigns that speaks to me and since I work with veterans it said why not?

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you so much. If you will email you a copy of your raffle ticket :) " By Daniel Franco

Melissa Stewart
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I served with CSM(r) Tolbert and I’m a fellow VFW member! I know how it goes. Good luck!

Response from Campaign Owner:

"Thank you ma'am, I will send a picture of your raffle tickets and numbers to the email you provided. Thanks again " By Daniel Franco

Kristine
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo