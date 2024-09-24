Daniel Waldner stroke support

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $2,285
Campaign funds will be received by Karen Waldner
About 2 weeks ago, my brother in law Danny Waldner (married to Karen) suffered a stroke while he was over the road trucking in Arkansas. He has limited mobility on the right side of his body and is out of work indefinitely. Karen has been down there this entire time and now is helping him to get home and into rehab. Please keep them both in your prayers as they face this trial together.
Remembering you both. May God grant healing.
Remembering you Danny and Karen, in prayer through this time! God will carry you through!
Keeping you in prayer. We love you.
Sending love and prayers.
Praying!🙏
Praying for you both during this trial!
October 2nd, 2024
Danny is home and doing outpatient therapy three times per week. He is able to walk with a hemi-walker with stand by assistance. He is able to shrug his right shoulder, but otherwise doesn’t have use of his right arm or hand. He hopefully will be able to start speech therapy soon, but speech has improved some. Karen will be able to go back to working part time soon. Please continue to pray for complete healing.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.