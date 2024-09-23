Let's give Chance another Chance

A few years ago my son and daughter in law rescued a puppy no one wanted. They named him Chance. He was separated from his mother to early and given up only after a month of adoption. He was found wandering the street in Tacoma. He is now 5 years old and has had a lot of issues with expenses along the way. They recently discovered swollen lymph nodes and after blood work he was diagnosed with Lymphoma. They now await to see if it's T cells or B cells. Chemo has started along with holistic medication. They are making his food now for a special diet. Hunter and Lauren are both military and need our help with expenses. Please pray for them and Chance and if the Lord leads donate if you can? Every little bit helps them.