Help fight corruption

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $5,251
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Altman
This campaign is to help those that have summons to fight the right to free speech in Norfolk County.
Many people have received summons to appear at a magistrates hearing to fight complaints of witness intimidation. This is unAmerican and Unconstitutional. In this country, we are provided the right to have an opinion and express it to whomever we choose
In honor of Julie Carpenter.
In honor of Julie Carpenter. Thanks Jukie for bringing this to my attention!
🙏
Wisconsin supports you!!!! Massachusetts is a complete joke. I have 60 real ducks quacking in support of everyone.
This has to STAWP!
To end corruption you must fight corruption. Fight, fight, fight!!!
Hapoy to help, rediculous what innocent people have to go thru for voicing legally.
MSP are a joke, and are going after people to cover for their own corruption. Clean house now!
We can’t let this bs to continue!
Everyone start contacting the new MSP colonel and demand he stop Bukkaki from wasting taxpayer money on this ridiculous rubber ducky buffoonery.
I wish I could donate more!!! The corruption needs to end!
