Help fight corruption

This campaign is to help those that have summons to fight the right to free speech in Norfolk County. 

Many people have received summons to appear at a magistrates hearing to fight complaints of witness intimidation.  This is unAmerican and Unconstitutional. In this country, we are provided the right to have an opinion and express it to whomever we choose  


Pearl Clutcher
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

In honor of Julie Carpenter.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

In honor of Julie Carpenter. Thanks Jukie for bringing this to my attention!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Mark r
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

🙏

Suzan Fredericks
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Wisconsin supports you!!!! Massachusetts is a complete joke. I have 60 real ducks quacking in support of everyone.

Frustrated taxpayer
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

This has to STAWP!

J McGue
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Linda Boo
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

To end corruption you must fight corruption. Fight, fight, fight!!!

Frances Russolillo
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Mark R
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Hapoy to help, rediculous what innocent people have to go thru for voicing legally.

John Monagle
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

MSP are a joke, and are going after people to cover for their own corruption. Clean house now!

Michelle Lee
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

We can’t let this bs to continue!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

A supporter
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Janice Whalen
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Tony Mormile
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Everyone start contacting the new MSP colonel and demand he stop Bukkaki from wasting taxpayer money on this ridiculous rubber ducky buffoonery.

Jennifer L
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Bukake Sucks Ducks Arses
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

I wish I could donate more!!! The corruption needs to end!

