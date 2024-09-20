Campaign Image

Support Louis getting wheelchair

Goal:

 USD $13,995

Raised:

 USD $231

Campaign created by Louis Wand

Campaign funds will be received by Louis Wand

I need help to get a life-changing wheelchair that will make my daily activities much more manageable. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a huge difference for me . Please donate and share,Thanks.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

A gift from Jesus Christ/God. All I have, can do is because of him. God bless you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 6.00 USD
3 months ago

