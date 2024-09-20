Support Louis getting wheelchair

Goal:
USD $13,995
Raised:
USD $231
Campaign funds will be received by Louis Wand
I need help to get a life-changing wheelchair that will make my daily activities much more manageable. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a huge difference for me . Please donate and share,Thanks.
A gift from Jesus Christ/God. All I have, can do is because of him. God bless you and your family.
