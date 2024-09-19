Help Needed for Stacie Sanchez Grewing and Son

Stacie and Kayden need our help! On September 19th, while Kayden was at school and Stacie was at work, she received a call that her house was on fire. While the cause is still under investigation, the home has been deemed unlivable due to fire/smoke/water damage. She was able to retrieve a few personal items but will not be able to return until the case has been closed.

They are currently safe and staying with family, however, the road will be long and they will have most items that will need to be replaced. We are looking for monetary help at this time as she has nowhere to store donated items until a plan is put into place.

We are aware times are tight for many people right now and we are not asking for the world, just something you can spare to help them put their world back together, one small step at a time.

As a single mother, giving up is simply not an option for Stacie. Some days she simply has no idea how she will do it, but every single day she still gets it done. Kayden is turning into an amazing young man and is doing an AMAZING job in school! Lets do what we can to minimize this tragic disruption of their lives so they can cantinue to do their best!