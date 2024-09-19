Help for Robin and her family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $1,488
Campaign funds will be received by Kenny Scalf
Please join us in helping the Scalf family during their time of need. Whether you can help financially or through prayers, everything is appreciated. Robin and her family are entering into a serious battle and finances should not be a deterrent from being able to get the help and recourses she needs in order to fully heal. Prayerfully consider making a donation for this wonderful mother/sister/daughter/friend and her family.
“Then they cried to the LORD in their trouble, and He saved them from their distress. He sent out His word and healed them; He rescued them from the grave. Let them give thanks to the LORD for His unfailing love and His wonderful deeds for mankind.” Psalm 107:19-21
We just found out today that you are sick, Robin. We are former neighbors when you were young and my kids were young. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Praying.
John 14:1-3
Praying for your family.
Praying ❤️
Praying for you.
We love you and your family. Praying and believing for miracles.
Praying for you love and hoping every little bit helps -Lael
Sending prayers for divine healing and provision.
We love you so much, Robin. Praying continually
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.