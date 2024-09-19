Campaign Image

Help for Robin and her family

Please join us in helping the Scalf family during their time of need. Whether you can help financially or through prayers, everything is appreciated. Robin and her family are entering into a serious battle and finances should not be a deterrent from being able to get the help and recourses she needs in order to fully heal. Prayerfully consider making a donation for this wonderful mother/sister/daughter/friend and her family.


“Then they cried to the LORD in their trouble, and He saved them from their distress. He sent out His word and healed them; He rescued them from the grave. Let them give thanks to the LORD for His unfailing love and His wonderful deeds for mankind.”      Psalm 107:19-21


Recent Donations
The Dier Family
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

We just found out today that you are sick, Robin. We are former neighbors when you were young and my kids were young. Our prayers are with you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 363.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying.

Nikki Tran
$ 25.00 USD
6 months ago

Alex Ciboci
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Nicole and Michael
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

John 14:1-3

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for your family.

Denise Montgomery
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for you.

Jill Oler
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Eva Beaule
$ 10.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

We love you and your family. Praying and believing for miracles.

Lael True
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Praying for you love and hoping every little bit helps -Lael

Nicole Joseph
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Sending prayers for divine healing and provision.

A good friend
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

We love you so much, Robin. Praying continually

