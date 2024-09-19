Help for Robin and her family

Please join us in helping the Scalf family during their time of need. Whether you can help financially or through prayers, everything is appreciated. Robin and her family are entering into a serious battle and finances should not be a deterrent from being able to get the help and recourses she needs in order to fully heal. Prayerfully consider making a donation for this wonderful mother/sister/daughter/friend and her family.





“Then they cried to the LORD in their trouble, and He saved them from their distress. He sent out His word and healed them; He rescued them from the grave. Let them give thanks to the LORD for His unfailing love and His wonderful deeds for mankind.” Psalm 107:19-21



