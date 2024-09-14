Campaign Image

ONE MORE CAST

 USD $150

Thomas Shea

One more cast 

My name is Tom. I am starting a non profit to take Veterans & Seniors fishing. It is no cost to the person. One more cast is in it's infancy but looks to grow very fast. All moneys will be used to take any veteran or senior that wants to go fish and help me build this non profit.  

ONE MORE CAST.  I was able to take this fine gentleman Joe a 78 year old Marine corps veteran fishing. Joe would always fish with his wife. We talked about her and the fun they used to have together. We had a great time. Joe was able to catch this one small bass and he loved it. The day ended with him thanking me for bringing back so many memories. He was very thankful to think of his wife again fishing. Truly a remarkable day for BOTH me and him!

Recent Donations
Jim Paula Racki
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

What a wonderful way to make a difference in people's lives.

Applewood Campground
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Here’s something to get you started. In Memory of Applewood and “Oscar”

PMcEnaney
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Thanks for doing this!!! You have a heart of gold!

