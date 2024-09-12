Suppoting Johnny Hydock

We have been trying to rsise money for my son Johnny hydock, the VA will take up to 4 months waite to do the funeral service..I really appreciate your donations and all the Love with good wishes. It has been hard to accept that he is gone eventhough he is with my family in heaven he will be very much missed..Johnny was a sweet loving man eventhough he was in pain because of his surgeries and military discharge. Thank all for your support 🙏