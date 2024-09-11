Campaign Image

Kyrie+Sherman Wedding Fund

 USD $1,000

 USD $750

Campaign created by Kyrie Tolliver

Campaign funds will be received by Kyrie Tolliver

Kyrie+Sherman Wedding Fund

Welcome Family, friends, and loved ones a like, 

We have always dreamed of having a wedding where people can get together, have fun, and enjoy each others' company. So, because we have everything we could need that would be on our registry, we would rather use the money towards having a great time with all of you. Your contributions would mean the world to us and ensure that it would be a time to remember. Thank you all, and we can't wait to see you at our Wedding. 


xoxo Becky
$ 200.00 USD
4 hours ago

Aunt Linda
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

God's Richest Blessings on your marriage. Love to you, Bobby, Charlie, and Leanna

Candace
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Shannon Jolly
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Congratulations!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

