Ireland Tour Support

Since I was in 7th grade I always desired to go to Ireland because it intrigued me and then Christ got a hold of my life! When He did He showed me that Ireland is a politically charged society that makes what church they are apart of to mean more about their political stance than their own personal faith.

I am hoping to raise $2,500 for an Ireland church Tour that will take place in May. Would you be willing to help my journey to Ireland? I would be blessed beyond words to have your help on this journey. I can only imagine the impact that the trip will have on my faith to see the history of the church throughout Northern Ireland.

If you are interested in giving financially I am fundraising on GiveSendGo which is an online site for fundraising. Also if you’d desire to give via a check the payment can be sent to me but the check itself MUST BE PAYBLE TO “Celtic Christian Mission.”

I have high hopes for what the Lord is going to do on this trip, but first raising funds is the goal at hand! Cannot thank you enough for considering giving financial support for this trip!