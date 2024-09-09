Christmas Sponsorship of a Family

Raised:
USD $230
A loving homeschool family is facing significant challenges after discovering severe mold in their home, which has impacted their health. Due to the severity of the situation, they had to relocate quickly and part with many of their belongings. This family, who has blessed so many in the past, now needs our support. They have 5 children and are expecting their 6th.
Let's come together and be a blessing to them in their time of need!
Merry Christmas!
God bless.
