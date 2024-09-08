Campaign Image

Bible School for the Nations Fund

Monthly Goal:

 USD $5,000

Total Raised:

 USD $3,500

Raised this month:

 USD $50

Campaign created by Noah Mills

Campaign funds will be received by Noah Mills

There are currently 2.2 billion people in the world who will live and die without hearing the name Jesus. As someone who has experienced the freedom found in following Christ, I have dedicated my life so that these people may have a chance at knowing their creator. The one who calls them by name and not by their sin. The one who longs to set them free. Who will go? Here I am, send me!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you and support you on your life mission following God and all he has in store for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you and support you on your life mission following God and all he has in store for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

We love you and support you on your life mission following God and all he has in store for you.

Mitch Slattery
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Lori Mills
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

So proud that you are making a difference! God Bless You!

