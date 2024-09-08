Bible School for the Nations Fund

Monthly Goal:
USD $5,000
Total Raised:
USD $3,500
Raised this month:
USD $50
Campaign funds will be received by Noah Mills
There are currently 2.2 billion people in the world who will live and die without hearing the name Jesus. As someone who has experienced the freedom found in following Christ, I have dedicated my life so that these people may have a chance at knowing their creator. The one who calls them by name and not by their sin. The one who longs to set them free. Who will go? Here I am, send me!
We love you and support you on your life mission following God and all he has in store for you.
So proud that you are making a difference! God Bless You!
