Campaign Image

Mary Franklin

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $120

Campaign created by Ken Derendinger

Campaign funds will be received by Mary Franklin

Mary Franklin

Mary's family is facing a few terrible hardships. Her husband Lance is facing Stage 5 Kidney failure, and her daughter Courtney has Stage 4 Glioblastoma Brain Cancer. Courtney is a single mother of 4 small children ages 3-11 yrs old. 

We are having financial difficulties with daily bills and medical expenses. 

Please help us meet this goal by donating whatever you can. I will match all donations up to $3,000.

Recent Donations
Show:
Angelina LePes
$ 120.00 USD
4 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo