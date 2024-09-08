Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $120
Campaign funds will be received by Mary Franklin
Mary's family is facing a few terrible hardships. Her husband Lance is facing Stage 5 Kidney failure, and her daughter Courtney has Stage 4 Glioblastoma Brain Cancer. Courtney is a single mother of 4 small children ages 3-11 yrs old.
We are having financial difficulties with daily bills and medical expenses.
Please help us meet this goal by donating whatever you can. I will match all donations up to $3,000.
