Son and I need help to avoid homelessness

 USD $800

 USD $150

With back to back unexpected emerge, my son and I find ourselves facing being kicked out of where we're staying at a motel unless we catch up and get ahead. The total needed is 500 dollars and that would put us back on our feet and able to put a roof over our heads and feed us until we both get paid end of next week.  I've tried several charitable organizations along with a handful of churches all to be your they are out of funds.  Please share.pray and if you can help us out


Thanks so Much 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

JML
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

