Son and I need help to avoid homelessness

Goal:
USD $800
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Patrick Connolly
With back to back unexpected emerge, my son and I find ourselves facing being kicked out of where we're staying at a motel unless we catch up and get ahead. The total needed is 500 dollars and that would put us back on our feet and able to put a roof over our heads and feed us until we both get paid end of next week. I've tried several charitable organizations along with a handful of churches all to be your they are out of funds. Please share.pray and if you can help us out
Thanks so Much
