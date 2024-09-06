Kat's fight fund

Raised:
USD $6,181
Campaign funds will be received by Kathy Casperson
This fund was set up by some people who love Kat. She has become family and her joy and amazing energy uplifts everyone she meets. She is in her second round battling cancer and we want to give her support, financial and otherwise. She is strong, independent and too proud to ask for help. We found out that she is still paying for that first fight with this disease. Lets help her focus all her energy on fighting and take away the financial stress. Every dollar counts, please give anything!
You are in our thoughts and prayers as you continue to inspire us all
So glad you’re receiving love and support on your journey to wellness ❤️🩹. I wish I could’ve joined you yesterday. I’m sure it was an amazing day and I would’ve loved to give you a big 🫂
I am sorry you are going through this . You are in my thoughts and prayers !
Although we are not friends anymore, I’m sorry to hear that your cancer returned. I wish you well and am sending angels your way
You’ve got this Kat!
I’m so glad that you are winning this battle! You guys are great people! They say every good man has a wonderful woman at his side! I wish you guys the best.
We love you, you’re an inspiration love, Eileen and Mark
You got this! Love you!!
For a little more peace of mind while you fight this thing!
You got this!!! You are so amazing, strong, and beautiful inside and out…and a true role model everyone your soul touches.
You are a warrior, Kat! You got this!
You Got This!
Rose and I are praying for you .
Praying for you! God bless you!
Praying for you my pink sister. 💕
Sending positive vibes your way Kat. Big hugs to you from your CDW family!
praying 🙏
fight and be positive!
