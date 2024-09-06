Campaign Image

Kat's fight fund

 USD $6,181

This fund was set up by some people who love Kat. She has become family and her joy and amazing energy uplifts everyone she meets. She is in her second round battling cancer and we want to give her support, financial and otherwise. She is strong, independent and too proud to ask for help. We found out that she is still paying for that first fight with this disease. Lets help her focus all her energy on fighting and take away the financial stress. Every dollar counts, please give anything!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You are in our thoughts and prayers as you continue to inspire us all

Kelli
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Susan
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

So glad you’re receiving love and support on your journey to wellness ❤️‍🩹. I wish I could’ve joined you yesterday. I’m sure it was an amazing day and I would’ve loved to give you a big 🫂

Darrah
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I am sorry you are going through this . You are in my thoughts and prayers !

Lauren
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sandy Callin
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Although we are not friends anymore, I’m sorry to hear that your cancer returned. I wish you well and am sending angels your way

Teri Sergio
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You’ve got this Kat!

Sean
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

I’m so glad that you are winning this battle! You guys are great people! They say every good man has a wonderful woman at his side! I wish you guys the best.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you, you’re an inspiration love, Eileen and Mark

Tina
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

You got this! Love you!!

Anonymous
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

For a little more peace of mind while you fight this thing!

Malinda
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

You got this!!! You are so amazing, strong, and beautiful inside and out…and a true role model everyone your soul touches.

Stephanie
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

You are a warrior, Kat! You got this!

Bill Vear
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

You Got This!

Bob Rose Scurlock
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Rose and I are praying for you .

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you! God bless you!

Sue Byham
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for you my pink sister. 💕

Beth Hill
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending positive vibes your way Kat. Big hugs to you from your CDW family!

Paula Sanchez Cummings
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

praying 🙏

lawrence burke
$ 180.00 USD
3 months ago

fight and be positive!

