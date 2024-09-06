Kat's fight fund

This fund was set up by some people who love Kat. She has become family and her joy and amazing energy uplifts everyone she meets. She is in her second round battling cancer and we want to give her support, financial and otherwise. She is strong, independent and too proud to ask for help. We found out that she is still paying for that first fight with this disease. Lets help her focus all her energy on fighting and take away the financial stress. Every dollar counts, please give anything!