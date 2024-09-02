Campaign Image

Keep the Old American Alive in the Jungle

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $5,000

Campaign created by Michael Kramer

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Kramer

It's not complicated.  Aged U.S vet needs funds to stay alive a couple more years in Lat.Am.  Have big prostate blocking major organ function, killing me slowly. Have small retirement funds but not enough for surgeries, meds, follow-ups and whatnot.  Still working daily.  Haven't given up, won't ever give up. Please consider kicking in a bit if you can.  If you can't, well all good anyways to you.  Cheers!


Recent Donations
Show:
Somelameguy
$ 5000.00 USD
1 month ago

