Keep the Old American Alive in the Jungle

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $5,000
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Kramer
It's not complicated. Aged U.S vet needs funds to stay alive a couple more years in Lat.Am. Have big prostate blocking major organ function, killing me slowly. Have small retirement funds but not enough for surgeries, meds, follow-ups and whatnot. Still working daily. Haven't given up, won't ever give up. Please consider kicking in a bit if you can. If you can't, well all good anyways to you. Cheers!
