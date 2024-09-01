Campaign Image

The Reed’s Growing Family

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $14,520

Campaign created by Andrew Dodson

Campaign funds will be received by Shane Reed

The Reed’s Growing Family

The Lord has blessed the Reed family with many children and continues to! As their family grows from 9 to 10, the point has been reached where some size upgrades are needed; their biggest need being a new vehicle that can fit everyone, but other needs may arise as well. The Reed family rarely asks for help as to not be a burden on others, but that is a huge part of what the church is! Let us share in the needs of these saints. Please consider how you can financially bless the Reed family. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Natalie Coley
$ 20.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Love y’all!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 7200.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

May the God who gives good gifts bring the right vehicle, at the right time, for the right price! Love y’all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
3 months ago

Josh
$ 1000.00 USD
3 months ago

Daniels family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Robinett Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Nana
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

The Carters
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Love you guys!

Gary and Cindy
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Simpson family
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Dad and mom
$ 600.00 USD
4 months ago

We love you !

Dodson fam
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

Love you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 3000.00 USD
4 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo