The Reed’s Growing Family

The Lord has blessed the Reed family with many children and continues to! As their family grows from 9 to 10, the point has been reached where some size upgrades are needed; their biggest need being a new vehicle that can fit everyone, but other needs may arise as well. The Reed family rarely asks for help as to not be a burden on others, but that is a huge part of what the church is! Let us share in the needs of these saints. Please consider how you can financially bless the Reed family.