Support our babies

Simply put, we posted on FB that our primary source for maintaining the farm and feeding our beloved goats, were the generous donations from our dedicated fans and visitors. During our downtime we posted on FB to try and drum up some extra funds to keep the dream alive, and in less than a day the post was removed. Those of you who still feel like contributing, you can do so here. We love you all and God bless.
For my girls, Olivia and Matilda.
For Henry, the baby I’m sponsoring! Hope everyone is well. Keeping you all in my prayers.
Praying all the babies are doing well. Sending love!
🙏❤️🐐
For the kids
Sending love and prayers for you and those precious babies
Miss my walks
Keep trusting the Lord.
Hope this helps a little!
My son is very interested in animals. I would love to bring him by and see his reaction!
Thankful for you guys! J.C. & Peter Cottontail say hey!!
Can’t wait until I can hike with your babies.
Please help support these wonderful people and their farm. Even with their struggles, they still are trying to help others. Wishing you many blessings! Ollie
I hope this teensy bit can help. Love you both so much.
🐐
Would have loved to come today on my bday but always next year! ❤️🐐
Every little bit helps. Love all my 'GrandKiddies'
