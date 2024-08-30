Campaign Image

Support our babies

Simply put, we posted on FB that our primary source for maintaining the farm and feeding our beloved goats, were the generous donations from our dedicated fans and visitors. During our downtime we posted on FB to try and drum up some extra funds to keep the dream alive, and in less than a day the post was removed.  Those of you who still feel like contributing, you can do so here. We love you all and God bless.

Lisa Borreggine
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

For my girls, Olivia and Matilda.

Zee
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

For Henry, the baby I’m sponsoring! Hope everyone is well. Keeping you all in my prayers.

Zee Sanchez
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying all the babies are doing well. Sending love!

the Galler family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

🙏❤️🐐

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

For the kids

Lisa Borreggine
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers for you and those precious babies

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Miss my walks

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Keep trusting the Lord.

Kristen Caine
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope this helps a little!

Rachael
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

My son is very interested in animals. I would love to bring him by and see his reaction!

Gail McCormack
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thankful for you guys! J.C. & Peter Cottontail say hey!!

Chris
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

Can’t wait until I can hike with your babies.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Please help support these wonderful people and their farm. Even with their struggles, they still are trying to help others. Wishing you many blessings! Ollie

Brenda Bannon-Gehrke
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I hope this teensy bit can help. Love you both so much.

Mary Young
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Winant Family
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

🐐

Kristi Paul
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Would have loved to come today on my bday but always next year! ❤️🐐

Mom
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Every little bit helps. Love all my 'GrandKiddies'

