Sophia & Ally Zickert's College Fund

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sophia and Ally’s college fund. Their mother loved them deeply and was passionate about their future. As Sophia prepares to graduate from LCL in 2027 and Ally just began her freshman year, any contribution will help alleviate the financial burden they may face after high school; your generosity will provide them with comfort and support during this challenging time that will significantly impact their adulthood. #godsgotthis

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying this helps with Sophia and Ally’s college expenses. God bless you all as you work through such a profound loss. Brooke’s relationship with God is an inspiration to us, thankful for the promise of eternal life!

Anonymous Giver
$ 45.00 USD
3 months ago

With love and prayers

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Andrew Curtis
$ 250.00 USD
3 months ago

We love you guys!

Sammi Whaley
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you all dearly!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

My thoughts and prayers are with all of you

Wendy and Jon Suprise
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1200.00 USD
3 months ago

Cheryl and Ben Peotter
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Prayers to your family.

Hooper Family
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 501.00 USD
3 months ago

From friends, family and colleagues

Cabello Family
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Tim and Patti Smits
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

May the Lord comfort you today and always. Prayers for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

❤️

Jay Judy Owens
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Very sorry about your Mother, our prayers are with you always.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you Brooke and family💚 Jackie, Leanne, Lynley

Pascaly Family
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

My condolences for your tremendous loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

