Sophia & Ally Zickert's College Fund

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Sophia and Ally’s college fund. Their mother loved them deeply and was passionate about their future. As Sophia prepares to graduate from LCL in 2027 and Ally just began her freshman year, any contribution will help alleviate the financial burden they may face after high school; your generosity will provide them with comfort and support during this challenging time that will significantly impact their adulthood. #godsgotthis