Support for Tahquamenon Area Homeschool Community

The Tahquamenon Area Homeschool Community is a volunteer led group that serves homeschooling families in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Our group services over 100 children in the Central UP. This year our fundraising efforts will help benefit our 8 week fall co-op program. Our classes are for all ages and include drama, choir, financial management, art, home economics, mechanics, science, story time, career choices and much more! What is a Co-op? The co-op is an opportunity for our kids to learn from other parents, be in a classroom like setting with their peers and have the opportunity to learn different skills in a laid-back, fun group environment. Funds donated will help our group pay rent for a space, purchase school supplies for our classroom, and offset other costs associated with our group. All home educators self pay for curriculum, supplies, and travel expenses; this can be burdensome for many of our families. Funds raised will greatly help our group have the ability to offer additional educational opportunities to our students. Thank you for considering donating to our group!



