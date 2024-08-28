Campaign Image

Please help me continue my wife's recovery

On Aug 09, 2024 My wife Myrlita Menice 70 yo, suffered a nasty fall. She broke her left hip and left arm. I sincerely need help with her round the clock nursing & caregiving as well as any doctor's followups. I can't do it alone as we live on my $925 /mo Soc Sec. Neither my wife or I have any health insurance except for the national PhilHealth wich pays very little and won't cover the care or meds. I can't provide physically as I am almost 67 yrs old with a spinal injury. My wife & I would be grateful for any help we can get. Edit to add: This site made me set it up in Philippine Pesos. If you want to donate in US Dollars, merely multiply what you want to give by 50. ie: $10 = P500 etc. Update 02/27/25: My wife has made tremendus progress but still has a ways to go. I desparately want to see her get out of her wheelchair. We have a wonderful helper who is helping her with everyday needs but becoming increasingly difficult to pay for and it covers 12 hours a day and we need a 2nd one for overnight. We deeply appreciate the help we have received so far but we still have a ways to go and any help is gratefully appreciated. TY & God Bless.....Steve & Myrlita.
Anonymous Giver
1125.00 PHP
5 months ago

Sending love and light. Hang in there!

Anonymous Giver
11233.00 PHP
5 months ago

Praying God will protect, heal, and bless you both. Love you guys and hope this helps!

Anonymous Giver
10000.00 PHP
5 months ago

May God bless

