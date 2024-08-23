Campaign Image

Derek’s Legal Defense Fund

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $1,028

Campaign created by Ashley Walker

Derek’s Legal Defense Fund

Derek has a long battle ahead of him. He needs his community to stand with him. You all know him and know the good man that he is. We are praying for a miracle and we need our community now. Please contribute any thing you can. Please share with your circle. All funds will go towards Derek’s legal fees.  

Thank you!! 

Ashley
$ 28.00 USD
1 hour ago

The Olejniczaks
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Derek, we are sending strong prayers your way.

Cowboy
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

He didn't do anything wrong beyond his constitutional rights as an American citizen.

Austin and Caitlin oneil
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

We’re with you D

Barb and Chris
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

We will give as much as we can when we can! You have done so much for our community! Sending prayers too!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

