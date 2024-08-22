One More York

2025 UPDATE! Hello! My name is Melissa York, aka Honeybee, Mom, Momma, Nana, Nannee, and Neena - depending on who you ask!! My husband Jeff and I are truly blessed beyond measure. We have three amazing children with amazing spouses. And even better than that - we have 5 (and one on the way) absolutely amazingly awesome grandkids! I'm sure at some point you have heard stories of "love at first sight" or "one in a million" or "once in a lifetime". In most instances you would call this a "love story" involving two people who are head over heels, madly in love with one another! But, I'd like to share a different story with you today that is truly love at first sight, one in a million, and once in a lifetime all rolled up into one!Have you ever moved your household before? Ever used a moving company? Ever traveled the highways and seen the ever-present U-Haul truck? I would say that 99.99% of us have moved at least once, used a moving company, and seen a U-Haul truck at some point in our life. When you think of U-Haul you think of boxes, boxes, and more boxes! I'd like to change your outlook. Let me share a totally different perspective with you.In 2022, out on an adventure - literally like no other, my daughter-in-law and I made a trip to the "local U-Haul". We weren't picking up packing boxes or dropping off a trailer, and we weren't lost! We were there to meet a new friend. We were there to meet a wonderful "package of potential!" We were there to meet their first child and our 5th grandchild. Good things really do come from U-Haul!!This was truly love at first sight for all three and still is to this day, going on almost 2 1/2 years later. Sometimes boxes get "dropped" and "damaged" along the route and that was the case with - hmmm - we'll call him, "Five". I won't share details but Five needed a daddy and a mommy. He needed a family in the normal sense of the word. He needed love, shelter, food, clothing, tender loving care, and cousins!! Today, Five, with all the muster in his little body, runs with fervor into the loving arms of his daddy and mommy who cherish him to the moon and back. He romps around Nannee and Paw's backyard with all of his cousins whenever possible. They go to story time at the library together. They go to church together.Here is where you come into the story. This is your chance to have a chapter in Five's book. Why was Five at the U-Haul that day - he had been abandoned. He was born premature due to neglect. He had no "mommy or daddy". They had other plans that didn't include Five. He fell through the cracks of the official system that should have protected him. Long story short, we (my son and daughter-in-law) are trying to adopt Five. We need your help. Our legal team has changed due to the fact that we now need a trial attorney. We have secured a fantastic "bulldog tenacity" legal team. And even though money is not everything it is necessary for this next step. Five is truly worth every penny!!How many "special coffees" do you buy each week? How many energy drinks do you buy? How many Sonic drinks do you buy each week? Why don't you take a short break and share those few dollars to our cause to finalize the complete adoption of Five. Prayerfully this will occur in April.And honestly, even if you are unable to give, please share this with your friends and family and ask them to do the same. As the motto in our life has been for several years - what we do, we do together! Teamwork makes the dream work!Thank you for reading our story!For those of you who have followed some of Five's story you know it has been long and daunting. We have learned much about the legal system and people over the last 2 plus years. We know that it is reactive and not proactive. We know there is much in the system that is flawed when it comes to these babies. And that's what they are - babies. But we have a legal team that absolutely cares what happens to Five. But with their work comes a bill that can be quite overwhelming. And yes, we know that our God is mighty and does great and mighty things every day. But may I point out that He uses men too often meet the needs of others. It is God's Hand that moves men's hearts. Five did nothing of his own accord to end up at U-Haul. He did nothing of his own free will to not have parents. Those were not choices that he made but that were made for him by some who could simply care less where he ended up as long as their own physical vices were met. Simply put, we need your help. We need your prayers and we need your pennies. Please, for Five's sake.