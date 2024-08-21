Supporting Benton family

Raised:
USD $500
Campaign funds will be received by Stacia Benton
My name is Stacia Benton and I'm 38 I have 3 boys ages 18,8,4 my first 2 boys lost there dad last June and it's been tough since then .I do work but I'm only a cashier don't make a lot of money what I do make bills get it all I can't afford anything like house things school supplies gas for my almost broke down car if anyone could please help I will forever be grateful God bless you
The LORD Himself goes before you; He will be with you. He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid or discouraged. Deuteronomy 31:8
