Supporting Benton family

 USD $500

Campaign created by Stacia Benton

Campaign funds will be received by Stacia Benton

Supporting Benton family

My name is Stacia Benton and I'm 38 I have 3 boys ages 18,8,4 my first 2 boys lost there dad last June and it's been tough since then .I do work but I'm only a cashier don't make a lot of money what I do make bills get it all I can't afford anything like house things school supplies  gas for my almost broke down car if anyone could please help I will forever be grateful God bless you 

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
10 days ago

The LORD Himself goes before you; He will be with you. He will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid or discouraged. Deuteronomy 31:8

