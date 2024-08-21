Support for Misti

Misti went into congestive heart failure about 2 years ago and had been stable up until a few weeks ago when she started having heart issues again. Her doctor has taken her off work pending more tests to be done this month and next month to try and figure out the next steps in treating her heart condition.

Misti is the caregiver in her family and is always helping others, but now she could use some help. Funds will help meet her basic needs until she can either return to work or get set up with disability. Anything you can give will help!! And very much appreciated!! God bless!