Delaney needs our constant prayers & this family needs our support. This administration alone Delaney has been at NCH for 4 months. As we all know, when life stops, the bills don’t. Let’s rally around #DelaneyStrong & her parents and help them through this journey.

Delaney’s Story



On September 22nd of 2023, Delaney was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She immediately started chemotherapy and has had a roller coaster of events since this initial diagnosis. Early on in her journey, Delaney’s immune system was affected greatly, and a small puncture mark from a glucose check got infected. Shortly after, we were told that this infection was a type of fungal infection that could be life threatening if we didn’t immediately take the infected part OFF her arm. She had a procedure to remove the infected tissue and a wound vac was placed on the area. She wore the wound vac for about 6 months and has since been healing it on her own. Things were going amazing and Delaney finished her first phase of chemotherapy. Aside from a few admissions due to low blood counts (expected with chemo treatments), we were on the slow and steady road to recovery. Things went relatively smoothly up until the phase known as “delayed intensification”. It’s intense and usually affects the immune system and her ability to fight off infections and viruses. Shortly after finishing this phase, Laney caught Rhinovirus. The common cold to us, but it took Delaney out HARD. We were admitted to watch her numbers closely and monitor the fevering. While doing so, Delaney also acquired C-DIFF and pseudomonas. Between all the illnesses and trying to battle the low immune system, Laney starting crashing. Her oxygen levels dropped and her lungs were fluid overloaded. Within 24 hours, we were transferred to the PICU and Delaney was placed on a ventilator. She remained intubated for 2 months. Within those 2 months, her health was a constant rollercoaster. 2 steps forward, 10 back. Due to complications from the C-DIFF, a temporary colostomy was placed to hopefully give her body a rest and to heal the affected areas. She fought hard even under sedation, like the warrior she is. After 2 long months, they finally felt confident in letting her start the weaning process to come off the vent, or try atleast. It took multiple attempts and lots of work on her part! Delaney is finally off the ventilator, fighting to regain her strength back, and absolutely blowing us away with her progress daily. It’s been a hard battle but our girl is the most fearless little warrior I’ve ever met and she continues to push through. 🧡

