SUPPORTING THE COLLINS FAMILY

I'm in desperate need of help for my dental care need a bridge the total for bottom bridge is 11,400 the government took my social security benefits and I haven't had any success in 5 yrs getting my dental work done anything would help. Thankyou all and may god continue to help you. 
TPH14
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

God Bless Amanda!

The Tiburon Patriot
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying you meet your goal, get the treatment needed and reinstate your SS!

Darlene Dempsey
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Not much, but I hope it helps. Love you on LFA

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

I get it, I am in the same boat. Wish it was more.

Marcella Sullivan
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

May JAHOVAH Bless you Abundantly Amanda - (ELLIE MAE) LFA Family

Ryan Matta
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

www.thisistreason.com

Cynthia Langewisch
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

