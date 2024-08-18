Please Help the Miller Family

Shortly after turning 40 in January of 2024, Josh began experiencing some concerning physical issues. Trips to immediate care and the ER showed nothing, but he was still struggling. Since he was no longer able to physically work (he was close to fainting on more than one occasion), he lost his job at the end of January. We spent the next two months going to different doctors, enduring all kinds of tests, and finally, at the end of March, Josh was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS).

POTS largely affects the heart. So, when he is active, even just walking around the house, Josh feels his heart pounding, is often breathless, feels extremely fatigued, and has trouble focusing and remembering things. Although there is no cure for POTS, we were thankful to finally have a diagnosis, and we continue to figure out how we can best live with it.

Typically, POTS is found in younger people (adolescents and young adults). Being older when diagnosed, Josh has left the doctors a bit stumped as to how they can best help him.

He is on two medications that seem to be helping somewhat. He still has rough days, but the good ones are slowly out numbering the bad. But, Josh will likely not be able to return to work, certainly not the physical work he has done in the past.

Josh also has Polycystic Kidney Disease that gradually is getting worse. There are many medications that indirectly affect the kidneys, so Josh has to be very careful of what medications he takes for any health issue. There is currently no cure for Polycystic Kidney Disease, and, unless major advances are made in medicine, his kidneys will continue to get worse, and he will likely end up on dialysis.

With all this in mind, upon receiving the POTS diagnosis, Josh applied for disability (the application was submitted April 3rd of last year). But disability benefits often take months to be approved and there is a possibility, we could be denied. God has been faithful and, with His help, we have been able to stay up to date on our bills. But it is getting harder and harder to do that.

So we are asking for your help. We trust that God will bring the disability through within the next few months, but we need your help, while we wait.

Thank you, in advance, for your gift, and your continued prayers, as we travel this new and unexpected path.

(If you want to help, but don't want your bank info online, message Chrissy, and we'll give you an address you can send your gift to. Again, thank you!!)