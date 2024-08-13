Campaign Image

Official Z5 Toy drive

Goal:

 USD $4,000

Raised:

 USD $413

Campaign created by Erik Coxe

Campaign funds will be received by Erik Coxe

Official Z5 Toy drive

It's that time of year again. We've had record toy donations even during covid years. The Z5 brothers are looking for a record year and every dollar helps us get to that goal. Every last penny goes to buy bikes and toys for needy children who may receive nothing else for Christmas. 

Bob Miller
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Tuff Tony
$ 88.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Titan
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

POYB - Rook

