Official Z5 Toy drive

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $413
Campaign funds will be received by Erik Coxe
It's that time of year again. We've had record toy donations even during covid years. The Z5 brothers are looking for a record year and every dollar helps us get to that goal. Every last penny goes to buy bikes and toys for needy children who may receive nothing else for Christmas.
POYB - Rook
