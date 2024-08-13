Rehoming my special needs newborn daughter

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $520
Campaign funds will be received by Curtis Smith
Vivian Paige Smith born 6/18/24 was born with Hemifacial Microsomia. She has cleft eyelid and partial cleft pallette. She struggles with eating. We are currently living with family and they have a lot of pets. I believe that the pet dander is causing Vivian to struggle with breathing and need to finish the apartment as soon as possible. I have depleted all my savings account and currently 75% done with the apartment. Any help will be very appreciated 🙏🙏🙏🙏
John 9:1-41 And his disciples asked him, “Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?” Jesus answered, “It was not that this man sinned, or his parents, but that the works of God might be displayed in him. Isaiah 53: But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities.
Love you brother. Anytime I got a little I’m sending it your way!
Prayers going up and blessings coming down.
To all my brothers and sisters: I love you. “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.”
Blessings your way!
Praying for her comfort , strength , healing in the name of Jesus
May God provide as you place your trust in him
I will donate more when I can!
I hope you reach your goal!
