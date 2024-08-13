Campaign Image

Rehoming my special needs newborn daughter

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $520

Campaign created by Curtis Smith

Campaign funds will be received by Curtis Smith

Vivian Paige Smith born 6/18/24 was born with Hemifacial Microsomia. She has cleft eyelid and partial cleft pallette. She struggles with eating. We are currently living with family and they have a lot of pets. I believe that the pet dander is causing Vivian to struggle with breathing and need to finish the apartment as soon as possible. I have depleted all my savings account and currently 75% done with the apartment. Any help will be very appreciated 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Recent Donations
Show:
Andy G
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

John 9:1-41 And his disciples asked him, “Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?” Jesus answered, “It was not that this man sinned, or his parents, but that the works of God might be displayed in him. Isaiah 53: But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

AUNT DAI5Y
$ 6.00 USD
4 months ago

Love you brother. Anytime I got a little I’m sending it your way!

Michael Tillack
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Patrice Armstrong
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Prayers going up and blessings coming down.

Anonymous Giver
$ 13.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

To all my brothers and sisters: I love you. “Trust in the LORD with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.”

Anonymous Giver
$ 6.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Liz
$ 40.00 USD
5 months ago

Blessings your way!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for her comfort , strength , healing in the name of Jesus

Amanda
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

May God provide as you place your trust in him

Amy Thomason
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

I will donate more when I can!

Paris
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

I hope you reach your goal!

