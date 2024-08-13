Rehoming my special needs newborn daughter

Vivian Paige Smith born 6/18/24 was born with Hemifacial Microsomia. She has cleft eyelid and partial cleft pallette. She struggles with eating. We are currently living with family and they have a lot of pets. I believe that the pet dander is causing Vivian to struggle with breathing and need to finish the apartment as soon as possible. I have depleted all my savings account and currently 75% done with the apartment. Any help will be very appreciated 🙏🙏🙏🙏