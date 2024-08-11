Supporting Leap of Faith Equine Rescue & Sanctuary

Goal:
USD $8,500
Raised:
USD $1,430
Campaign funds will be received by Leap Of Faith Equine Rescue And Sanctuary
Flooding from Hurricane Debby and a dam break just north of us has destroyed our horse rescue property. We lost all of our hay, shavings, and immeasurable amounts of equipment. Thousands in our area have lost everything. We need help to replace our hay as well as buying extra hay, and animal feed to help those in our area who have been displaced and are left with nothing.
God Bless
Thank you for helping the animals.
From fellow animal lovers......
Good luck Laura. I know it's a tiny amount but hopefully you'll reach your goal quickly.
Thank you for all you do for those wonderful animals!!! May God Bless You and your horses!!!
Prayers for Leap of Faith Equine Rescue & Sanctuary to rebuild and continue their amazing mission after a devastating flood!!
Prayers that this small donation is matched a thousand times over and you and your crew&family are successful in all of your rescues and help given wherever needed. God bless you. 🙏🏽💕
#LoveIsTheTrueCurrency
Best to you and the rescue
