Supporting Leap of Faith Equine Rescue & Sanctuary

Flooding from Hurricane Debby and a dam break just north of us has destroyed our horse rescue property. We lost all of our hay, shavings, and immeasurable amounts of equipment. Thousands in our area have lost everything. We need help to replace our hay as well as buying extra hay, and animal feed to help those in our area who have been displaced and are left with nothing. 

beast-usa
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Peter Chedid
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless

Tina
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for helping the animals.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

From fellow animal lovers......

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Asian Winky
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Good luck Laura. I know it's a tiny amount but hopefully you'll reach your goal quickly.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Thank you for all you do for those wonderful animals!!! May God Bless You and your horses!!!

Teri Jo
$ 75.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayers for Leap of Faith Equine Rescue & Sanctuary to rebuild and continue their amazing mission after a devastating flood!!

Ron
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Dianna142
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayers that this small donation is matched a thousand times over and you and your crew&family are successful in all of your rescues and help given wherever needed. God bless you. 🙏🏽💕

Ken Mitchell TXKen
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Michael Valentiner
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

KreneeEscapes
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

#LoveIsTheTrueCurrency

Karla
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Best to you and the rescue

Meat And Potatoes
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Craig Avery
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Lynn Monje
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Jennifer Smith
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Richard Smith
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

