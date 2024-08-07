Campaign Image
Campaign created by Rivers of grace ministry

Campaign funds will be received by Mary Micheal

we start our ministry from 3 years ago in Alexandria, Egypt, our vision was to foundational prayer ministry open to the work of holy spirit for healing and deliverance, but we didn't have our own place so we rent every meeting room meeting and sound system to can make the meetings, the cost for every meeting 150 $ ( 7000 £ ) , we make 2 meetings per month. And we Don't have any sponsors to the ministry, so we need fundraising to be able to make our meetings and also try to find our own place and buy sound system for the ministry. Thank you !!
