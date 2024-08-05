Introducing Pickleball to Zimbabwe Pt 2

In July of 2024 I went to HowMine Zimbabwe and introduced pickleball, everything was supplied for them to learn how to play.. We built a court in the sanctuary of a church. The Pastor invited 20-25 member of the community to come and learn how to play, these young adults had never seen a pickleball paddle and had no idea how to play. We spent 5 hours teaching them the basics. The impact was immediate, in fact that very night after we left they played pickleball. It has been 2 weeks since we introduced pickleball and the Pastor stated that this has changed the community it has given them a sense purpose and more importantly Hope. Most of these people have nothing in fact many played in their bare feet. A couple of days later I was standing in a field of a church and school in another village called Sauerstown Zimbabwe and felt it would be a perfect location to "build the next one". I found out later where I had envisioned the court was exactly where their Pastor was thinking of trying to build a pickleball court. My wife and I have decided to do just that, it will be built out of asphalt and will have permanent nets and lines. We will start by teaching the students and faculty how to play and the courts will then be open to the public, everything will be provided to those playing by us. Engage Paddles has agreed to supply the paddles and other supplies at no cost. I truly believe the impact to this community will also be immediate. I have the quote for the 2 courts and after a slight delay due to heart surgery we are moving forward with this project! Pastor Dixon would like to have these courts built by the end of 2025. Would you consider coming along side of us and helping support what God has placed on our hearts to do? Any amount will be used wisely and thanks in advance for your help